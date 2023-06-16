The Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System voted unanimously to name Dr. Ross C. Alexander as sole finalist for president of Texas A&M University-Texarkana.
Alexander has served as provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at the University of North Alabama since 2017. Under his leadership, UNA established itself as the fastest-growing university in the state, with a record retention and graduation rate. Alexander achieved this growth with a focus on online and adult education, global education and workforce development.
“Dr. Alexander’s career has been marked by academic innovation and entrepreneurship at several institutions,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “Dr. Alexander is just what Texas A&M University-Texarkana needs to continue to grow and serve East Texas.”
In addition to leading unprecedented enrollment growth at UNA, Alexander led efforts to secure tens of millions of dollars in funding from local, state and federal sources to support multiple capital projects on campus, including a Computing and Mathematics Building and Engineering Building. Based on his strategies, UNA is one of the only universities in the nation whereby a student can earn a micro-credential, certificate, associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and doctoral degree either on-campus or online.
“I am honored, privileged and humbled to be chosen as the next President of Texas A&M University-Texarkana. I am deeply grateful to Chancellor Sharp for the faith he has placed in me to assume this exhilarating new role at an exceptional university in an extraordinary community,” Alexander said. “A&M-Texarkana is a relatively young university with tremendous potential. I am honored to lead it during this next exciting phase of growth, ascendency, and expansion.”
Alexander takes on the role after former president Dr. Emily Cutrer announced in December she would step down this summer. He and his wife Lilia -- who is originally from Bulgaria -- have three young children, Victoria, Madelaine, and Ross, Jr.