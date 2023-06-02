Forty students received their professional Louisiana Tech Nursing pins May 19 in Howard Auditorium on the eve of their graduation as Tech’s Division of Nursing held its Pinning Ceremony for the Spring 2023 graduates.
The 40 students received their degrees at the May 20 Spring Commencement.
Each graduate was presented a commemorative Nightingale Lamp provided by Northern Louisiana Medical Center. Following successful completion of the NCLEX-RN National Licensing Exam, each graduate will become a Registered Nurse.
Graduates who were members of the Student Nurses’ Association, Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society, or Men in Nursing were recognized with the presentation of cords.
Graduates from the Magnolia area:
Jillian Masingill of Springhill
Bradley Mathis of Minden
Cordé Meadows of Junction City, Ark.
Lily Isabella Washam of Bernice