Former Southern Arkansas University student Whitney Austin is the 2022 recipient of the Joey Baker University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Pharmacy Endowed Scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded to a UAMS College of Pharmacy student that has completed undergraduate work at Southern Arkansas University. Austin, a Cabot native, received a biochemistry degree from Southern Arkansas University before being accepted at UAMS.
Austin was selected for this scholarship because of her outstanding academic work at the UAMS College of Pharmacy.
Joey Baker also has endowed a scholarship for graduates of Emerson High School to attend Southern Arkansas University.