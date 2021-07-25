Lacy Klinger will join Henderson State University this fall as director of theatre.
Klinger has served as theatre program coordinator and associate professor of theatre at Longwood University in Farmville, VA. After earning her MFA in acting from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, Klinger worked in New York City as an actor, educator, and choreographer.
She has acted in plays and musicals across the country, including New York, Arkansas, Maine, and Utah, and continues to direct and act professionally. She also has extensive training in theatrical intimacy choreography, and most recently choreographed John Cariani’s “Love/Sick.”
Klinger's areas of expertise are in acting, movement, dance and choreography, and voice and speech.
Klinger has 24 years of dance training including tap, jazz, musical theatre, and clogging. She taught dance for more than 15 years to children and adults of all ages, and her choreography has won several awards and received recognition at both the regional and national level.
Klinger is also the co-founder of Illyria Theatre Company, a non-profit professional theatre company, and a member of Actor’s Equity Association.