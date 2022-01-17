Henderson State University has announced the students listed on the Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the Fall 2021 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for the entire semester. To make the Honor Roll, a student must have received at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
South Arkansas students making the lists, listed by hometown:
Bearden
Dean’s List graduate: Shelby A. Rebadomia
Dean’s List undergraduate: Valerie J. Barbarita
Camden
Dean’s List graduate: Destiny R. Haygood, Ashley C. King, Tess M. Langley, Tyler Linton, Chase L. McDonald, Evan Wheatley
Dean’s List undergraduate: Laurie E. Ledbetter, Keona L. Reed
Honor Roll undergraduate: Marcina A. Carter, Ashauni T. Edwards, Alijah S. Evans, Jerry W. Gaston, Julie M. Launius, Christian D. Walker, Kelley N. Whiteside
El Dorado
Dean’s List graduate: Destiny Island, Michaela R. Singleton
Dean’s List undergraduate: Rachael L. Pepper
Honor Roll graduate: Grace Wolfe
Honor Roll undergraduate: Joel T. Brewer, Keontae B. Larry, Lidia M. Martinez, Skylar M. Primm, Jamesia A. Sapp
Emmet
Dean’s List undergraduate: Britney R. Kerner
Hope
Dean’s List graduate: Abigail L. Bailey, Kara Burton, Kristi Johnson, Sandra G. McClenton, Eddra J. Phillips
Honor Roll undergraduate: Chelsea R. Collins, Kirby B. Smith
Magnolia
Dean’s List graduate: Rhett G. Gentry, Jared L. Mancil, Amanda McMahan, Jeffrey D. Powell
Prescott
Dean’s List graduate: Adrienne Gatlin, Brittany D. Hubbard, Hunter J. McKinnon
Dean’s List undergraduate: Emily G. Henderson
Rosston
Dean’s List graduate: Bradley W. Brown
Strong
Honor Roll undergraduate: Terra K. Burson
Taylor
Honor Roll graduate: Sarah Adkins
Texarkana
Dean’s List graduate: Joyce A. Campbell, Justyce E. Campbell, Amy R. Smith
Dean’s List undergraduate: Shae M. Lewis
Honor Roll graduate: Lashundra S. Bradley
Honor Roll undergraduate: Carson R. Bearden, Hope E. Brenton, Cameron S. Connell, Grace D. Hensley, Bethany G. Hirmer, Jacob L. Jackson, Hope R. McDonald, Mollie F. White