Honor roll

Henderson State University has announced the students listed on the Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the Fall 2021 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for the entire semester. To make the Honor Roll, a student must have received at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

South Arkansas students making the lists, listed by hometown:

Bearden

Dean’s List graduate: Shelby A. Rebadomia

Dean’s List undergraduate: Valerie J. Barbarita

Camden

Dean’s List graduate: Destiny R. Haygood, Ashley C. King, Tess M. Langley, Tyler Linton, Chase L. McDonald, Evan Wheatley

Dean’s List undergraduate: Laurie E. Ledbetter, Keona L. Reed

Honor Roll undergraduate: Marcina A. Carter, Ashauni T. Edwards, Alijah S. Evans, Jerry W. Gaston, Julie M. Launius, Christian D. Walker, Kelley N. Whiteside

El Dorado

Dean’s List graduate: Destiny Island, Michaela R. Singleton

Dean’s List undergraduate: Rachael L. Pepper

Honor Roll graduate: Grace Wolfe

Honor Roll undergraduate: Joel T. Brewer, Keontae B. Larry, Lidia M. Martinez, Skylar M. Primm, Jamesia A. Sapp

Emmet

Dean’s List undergraduate: Britney R. Kerner

Hope

Dean’s List graduate: Abigail L. Bailey, Kara Burton, Kristi Johnson, Sandra G. McClenton, Eddra J. Phillips

Honor Roll undergraduate: Chelsea R. Collins, Kirby B. Smith

Magnolia

Dean’s List graduate: Rhett G. Gentry, Jared L. Mancil, Amanda McMahan, Jeffrey D. Powell

Prescott

Dean’s List graduate: Adrienne Gatlin, Brittany D. Hubbard, Hunter J. McKinnon

Dean’s List undergraduate: Emily G. Henderson

Rosston

Dean’s List graduate: Bradley W. Brown

Strong

Honor Roll undergraduate: Terra K. Burson

Taylor

Honor Roll graduate: Sarah Adkins

Texarkana

Dean’s List graduate: Joyce A. Campbell, Justyce E. Campbell, Amy R. Smith

Dean’s List undergraduate: Shae M. Lewis

Honor Roll graduate: Lashundra S. Bradley

Honor Roll undergraduate: Carson R. Bearden, Hope E. Brenton, Cameron S. Connell, Grace D. Hensley, Bethany G. Hirmer, Jacob L. Jackson, Hope R. McDonald, Mollie F. White

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you