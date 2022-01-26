Ouachita Baptist University has named students to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must compile a 3.5-3.9 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
Magnolia-area students on the list by hometown:
Camden—Piper Fain
El Dorado—Daisy Bright, Jake Hunter, Madison Jackson, Jana Milam, Lexi Passmore, Brooklin Pitard, Jacob Street
Magnolia—Thomas Harrington, Elise McWilliams
Smackover—Beau Burson, Adriana Grant