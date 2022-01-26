OBU

Ouachita Baptist University has named students to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must compile a 3.5-3.9 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Magnolia-area students on the list by hometown:

Camden—Piper Fain

El Dorado—Daisy Bright, Jake Hunter, Madison Jackson, Jana Milam, Lexi Passmore, Brooklin Pitard, Jacob Street

Magnolia—Thomas Harrington, Elise McWilliams

Smackover—Beau Burson, Adriana Grant

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you