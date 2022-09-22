The South Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees voted this week to approve the El Dorado college’s plan to change its name to South Arkansas College.
While students and the general public will not notice any immediate differences, college president Dr. Bentley Wallace said, the change is an important one, intended to be forward-looking.
“Because of the vital role that the college plays in workforce and education, our reach continues to expand with employers and university partners locally, regionally and nationally,” Wallace said. “This move adapts the college’s name to better reflect our current mission, role, and scope as a comprehensive two-year college, and future strategic initiatives.”
The president said that SouthArk expects to enhance the student experience through new and expanded programs, a robust athletic department, and continued collaboration with area and regional employers, as well as other entities.
The target date for officially completing the name change to South Arkansas College is June 2023.