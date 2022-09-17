Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Summer Commencement.
The list includes graduates from 38 states and 11 other countries.
Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.
South Arkansas graduates by county:
Bradley
Hermitage: McKenzie P. Lewis, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Warren: Courtney Symone Atkins, Bachelor of Science, Marketing. Abigail Clarisa Torres, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science, Radiologic Sciences
Clark
Arkadelphia: Lori Pauline Corter, Master of Science in Education, Special Education Gifted Talented and Creative
Cleveland
Rison: Peyton L Penland, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Columbia
Waldo: Amy Watkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Dallas
Fordyce: Jacklyn R. Raney, Master of Science in Education, Special Education Gifted Talented and Creative. Brian B. Sledge, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Desha
Dumas: Kaylee N Eifling, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
McGehee: Madysen Alaya Jackson, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route. Clayton William Cooper, Bachelor of Science, Computer and Information Technology
Drew
Monticello: Ashlen Nicole McRae, Doctor of Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy. Dylan C. McClain, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration
Howard
Dierks: Danielle N Frachiseur, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Mineral Springs: Darryl R. Jordan, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Nashville: Abby Margaret Cortez, Master of Science in Education, Reading
Miller
Texarkana: Skye Della Ruth Metcalf-Do, Master of Science in Education, Special Education Gifted Talented and Creative. Alyssa Lane Douglass, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route. Tyler Craig Jeans, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management. Kelsi Elise Petross, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Ouachita
Bearden: Brandon Christopher Austin, Master of Science, Sport Administration
Camden: Hope Elizabeth Smith, Doctor of Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy
Sevier
De Queen: Nina Jean Wise, Master of Science in Education, Early Childhood Education. Emily Elizabeth Riley, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.
Union
El Dorado: Jessica Renea Aryee, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership. Kelly R. Ezell, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology