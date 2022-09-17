ASU

Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Summer Commencement.

The list includes graduates from 38 states and 11 other countries.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.

South Arkansas graduates by county:

Bradley

Hermitage: McKenzie P. Lewis, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

Warren: Courtney Symone Atkins, Bachelor of Science, Marketing. Abigail Clarisa Torres, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science, Radiologic Sciences

Clark

Arkadelphia: Lori Pauline Corter, Master of Science in Education, Special Education Gifted Talented and Creative

Cleveland

Rison: Peyton L Penland, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Columbia

Waldo: Amy Watkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Dallas

Fordyce: Jacklyn R. Raney, Master of Science in Education, Special Education Gifted Talented and Creative. Brian B. Sledge, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Desha

Dumas: Kaylee N Eifling, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

McGehee: Madysen Alaya Jackson, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route. Clayton William Cooper, Bachelor of Science, Computer and Information Technology

Drew

Monticello: Ashlen Nicole McRae, Doctor of Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy. Dylan C. McClain, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration

Howard

Dierks: Danielle N Frachiseur, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Mineral Springs: Darryl R. Jordan, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

Nashville: Abby Margaret Cortez, Master of Science in Education, Reading

Miller

Texarkana: Skye Della Ruth Metcalf-Do, Master of Science in Education, Special Education Gifted Talented and Creative. Alyssa Lane Douglass, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route. Tyler Craig Jeans, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management. Kelsi Elise Petross, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Ouachita

Bearden: Brandon Christopher Austin, Master of Science, Sport Administration

Camden: Hope Elizabeth Smith, Doctor of Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy

Sevier

De Queen: Nina Jean Wise, Master of Science in Education, Early Childhood Education. Emily Elizabeth Riley, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.

Union

El Dorado: Jessica Renea Aryee, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership. Kelly R. Ezell, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

