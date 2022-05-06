Thursday marked a new but uncertain era for Henderson State University as the elimination of numerous faculty and academic programs were finalized.
In a two-hour meeting Thursday, Henderson Chancellor Chuck Ambrose addressed the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees and fielded questions from each trustee. The board also allowed public comment from nine individuals, many of them among the tenured faculty whose programs are being “taught out.”
After ASU System President Charles Welch provided a background on what put the School With a Heart to the brink of shutting its doors, Ambrose addressed trustees.
Ambrose called his proposal a painful but necessary process for the university’s long-term viability.
“There is no way to minimize the human impact of the exigency process and the significant disruption eliminating academic positions has on our faculty, their families and our community,” Ambrose said.
Without reversing the multi-year trends in enrollment, degree completions, financial stewardship and instructional cost management through a “significant restructuring,” Ambrose said Henderson’s solvency is at risk. “Put simply, surgical and incremental changes are not sufficient” to keep the school financially viable while serving its students.
Further, the chancellor vowed that the liberal arts core and academic rigor are not being “abandoned,” adding that Henderson will partner with ASU System institutions as well as Ouachita Baptist University “to broaden our definition of who our students are.”
He promised that Henderson would not close or become a trade school.
Ambrose said he also intends to recruit some 6,200 former students who had left without their degree or do not have access to their transcript to continue their education at another institution.
Steve Eddington, a 1984 Henderson graduate and the lone trustee with a Henderson degree, said he didn’t like the thought of cutting programs, especially when it affects students. He asked Ambrose to explain how students would complete their degree in that environment.
Ambrose said the plan was to implement a personalized approach to each student, a process he said has already begun. Also, including tenured faculty in the next year for the teach out and through partnerships, “we’re very confident we have the resources to provide personalized attention for every student to complete their degrees,” he said.
“Does that mean every student’s best interest is to remain at Henderson? Faculty are already actively working with students to bridge what’s best for them.”
