Ouachita Baptist University celebrated 364 graduates from the class of 2021 during its 134th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 8.
University officials conferred Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Music Education and Associate of Arts degrees, with seven students receiving Ouachita’s first ever post-baccalaureate certificates for dietetic internship.
The recognized graduates featured 188 honor graduates, including 47 who graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or higher, and 25 who graduated with a 4.0 GPA; 76 graduated magna cum laude (3.75 GPA); and 65 who graduated cum laude (3.5 GPA). University officials also recognized a record number of 53 graduates who completed Ouachita’s Carl Goodson Honors Program.
Graduates from the Magnolia area:
Camden – Mason Holder graduated May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in middle school education; Madeline Knight graduated summa cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in community and family services.
Junction City – KeAndre Evans graduated December 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in kinesiology & leisure studies/fitness.
Magnolia – Gracen Seabaugh graduated summa cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education; Madison Williamson graduated summa cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication sciences and disorders.
Prescott – Beth Formby-Bruce graduated May 2021 with aPost-Baccalaureate Certificate degree in dietetic internship; Cade Haynie graduated summa cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical sciences; JaCoya Hodges graduated May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics; Katie Tyree graduated May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
Smackover – Courtney Davis graduated magna cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English; Charissa Newton graduated December 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications & media/multimedia journalism; Tessa Watson graduated cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and biology.
Waldo – Samantha Pipkin graduated May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications & media/multimedia journalism.