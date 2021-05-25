The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s six-year graduation rate reached 40 percent for the 2020-2021 academic year. This number is a record high since the university began reporting the six-year graduation rate in 1998.
The university coupled this figure with an 81 percent retention rate at the end of the spring semester.
“We are proud to acknowledge this achievement and to recognize the leadership roles that our faculty and staff have played in making this possible. The diligence of the entire university has allowed us to defy the odds created by a global pandemic and achieve success in our enrollment, graduation and retention goals,” said Chancellor
Laurence B. Alexander. “Our university has experienced a phenomenal year -- from our enrollment growth in the fall to the growth of our graduation and retention rates.”
Since Alexander became president in 2013, both UAPB’s 6-year graduation and overall retention rates have increased from 25.8 percent to 40 percent and from 71.5 percent to 81 percent, respectively.
Additionally, the retention rate for first-time full-time entering cohorts increased from 62.1 to 74.2 percent.
In 2016, UAPB created the Division of Enrollment Management and Student Success and signaled the chancellor’s commitment to increase student enrollment, retention, and graduation rates.
Nearly 270 students earned degrees during UAPB’s spring 2021 Commencement Ceremony, held Saturday, May 8, at Simmons Bank Field. The graduating class, comprised of students from the 2015 cohort, which is represented by the number of first-time, first-year undergraduates who completed their degrees within six years, drove the six-year graduation rate to 40 percent.