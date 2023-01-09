The University of Arkansas Hope-TexARKana has announced that classes will begin in the new Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center on the UA Texarkana campus on Monday, January 9.
The new 14,754-square-foot facility will house the welding program, the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center, the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, faculty and staff offices, community meeting rooms, and more.
“Everyone at UAHT is excited to expand our commitment to the TexARKana region by offering more opportunities to area students and constituents,” said Dr. Christine Holt, UAHT Chancellor. “I would like to extend a special thank you to everyone on the UAHT team for contributing to the successful completion of this project.”
