SEARCY -- Harding University’s total enrollment is 4,804, representing a diverse student body from 47 states and more than 50 nations and territories.
The university reports a new student enrollment growth of 6.2% for Fall 2022 with 920 first-time-in-college and transfer students, an increase from 866 in 2021. The academic composition of the freshman class is exceptionally strong, boasting an average high school grade point average of 3.76.
Southern Arkansas University reported 5,094 students for the Fall semester.
“We are humbled to attract extraordinary students,” said Harding President Michael Williams. “They come to us with significant, God-given talent. Our goal is to tease out their exceptional academic promise and remarkable potential.”