The Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas honored the innovative design work of its alumni during the school's Winter Fest Reception and Alumni Recognition Ceremony.
Designs for educational, medical, historic, community, cultural, residential, religious, athletic, recreational, hospitality, industrial, corporate and municipal spaces, as well as urban planning, parks and landscape design, were among 55 projects vying for recognition in the 2021 Fay Jones School Alumni Design Awards competition.
Jones, a noted architect, lived most of his childhood years in El Dorado.
Entries came from Fay Jones School alumni practicing in cities around the state of Arkansas, as well as those in Missouri, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kansas, Texas, California, Michigan, Illinois, Washington, D.C., and Shanghai, China. An eight-member jury chose 12 projects for accolades — resulting in one Honor Award, four Merit Awards and seven Honorable Mentions.
Steve Dumez, FAIA, principal of Eskew Dumez Ripple of New Orleans, served as external evaluator for the design awards competition. Jennifer Webb, associate professor in interior design, and Gabriel Díaz Montemayor, associate professor in landscape architecture, served as jury co-chairs.
Fellow jury members included three school faculty members, Greg Herman, associate professor in architecture, Alyssa Kuhns, assistant professor in architecture, and Jinoh Park, assistant professor in interior design. Fay Jones School alumni Ernest Banks, associate at Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects, and Carla Chang Mata, associate at Marlon Blackwell Architects, also served on the jury.
"It was a privilege to have the opportunity to evaluate the projects submitted by the Fay Jones School alumni," Steve Dumez said. "Across a wide spectrum of project types and disciplines, our jury found the work executed by the alumni exceptional in both its quality and diversity. The overall merit of the submissions represented an incredibly high level of accomplishment, for which the firms — and the school — should be quite proud."
As both the University of Arkansas and the Fay Jones School continue to make increased diversity, equity and inclusion a focus and priority, the school also wants to reflect that resolve in the annual Alumni Design Awards program. In 2020, the school introduced a new design category: Public Good in the Cause of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This award aims to celebrate and encourage projects that engage with minoritized and/or low-income communities through the design and building of architecture, interiors, and/or landscapes that mitigate deficits and inequalities in housing, education, culture, health, other public services, public and/or community spaces, landscapes and/or infrastructure.
"The quality of work emerging from our more than 3,000 strong alumni only continues to deepen, to expand and to be of greater benefit to the communities in which our alumni are situated, here in Arkansas, regionally and nationally," said Peter MacKeith, dean of the Fay Jones School. "This design excellence spans all of our design disciplines and focus areas — in interior design, in landscape architecture, in architecture, in community design, in regional planning. We're grateful for the opportunity to recognize such excellence and such community commitment; our alumni are exemplary, inspirational models for our students as they look ahead to their own careers."
Tony A. Patterson (B.Arch. '20) and Jason M. Ward (B.Arch. '97) won an Honor Award for Kol Rinah Synagogue in St. Louis, Missouri. The design team is with Patterhn Ives, LLC, in St. Louis. The design of the Kol Rinah Synagogue respects and honors the rich history of a recently unified Jewish faith congregation, while looking toward the future with optimism and hope. A new limestone addition containing a sanctuary and entry was carefully linked to a fully renovated 1950s era church and school building. Acoustics, material and light are carefully composed to create a warm, tranquil space inspiring contemplation and spirituality. The architecture and landscape strive to create a dynamic environment for a diverse and inclusive community, serving three primary functions: gathering, learning and prayer.
"Its form and materials are very lovely," the jury said. The jury also noted "a strong yet simple use of material and light" in this project, and emphasized the "additional virtue in its diversity, equity and inclusion focus."
Tony A. Patterson (B.Arch. '20) also won a Merit Award for the HBCU Outreach Center in Sikeston, Missouri. The project was also recognized as a design for Public Good in the Cause of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Patterson is with Patterhn Ives, LLC, in St. Louis. The HBCU Outreach Center serves as a catalyst for neighborhood revitalization, providing access to education, social programs, community gardening and an outdoor classroom, while strengthening community connectivity through strategic links to a growing network of trails.
"This building employs a subtle use of form and material to create great spaces for the community," the jury said. "This is a great project that has significant and diverse programming, both indoor and outdoor, addressed in a very concise manner."
Mason Ellis (B.Arch. '06) won a Merit Award for Cane Hill Presbyterian Church in Canehill. Ellis is with WER Architects in Little Rock. Built in 1891, the church underwent a full historic preservation and restoration. The bell tower and stone foundations were repaired, a wood shingle roof was installed, and the original Gothic arch transom was discovered and restored. The interior was fully restored to its original appearance, including salvaged wood flooring.
The jury found this project to be "an excellent example of Historic Preservation."
Reva Meeks (B.Arch. '08), Tanner Weeks (B.L.A. '98), Jon Raney (B.L.A. '04), Alison Jumper (B.L.A. '98), James Birke (B.L.A. '12), Jenny Burbidge (B.L.A. '10) and Shannon Norman (B.L.A. '09) won a Merit Award for Osage Park in Bentonville. The design team is with Ecological Design Group in Little Rock. Osage Park is an urban park in Bentonville with a trail and boardwalk system that weaves throughout diverse landscapes, immersing visitors within their natural environment. Its preserved and enhanced wetland system acts as a "soft infrastructure" that soaks up and filters stormwater — slowly releasing it, decreasing flooding downstream, and improving water quality.
"A beautifully executed project with an ecological foundation and regenerative performance providing a high-quality public space," the jury said. "This project does its best to enhance what is already there and shows reverence to nature and its functions."
Chris Baribeau (B.Arch. '03), Michael Pope (B.Arch. '10) and Jody Verser (B.Arch. '10) won a Merit Award for Osage Park Pavilion in Bentonville. The design team is with Modus Studio in Fayetteville. The Osage Park Pavilion is the centerpiece of a 55-acre prairie wetland preserve on the northern end of an airport. It derives its form and structural expression from aircraft wing design, lifting seamlessly out of the ground and evolving into a light, airy structure that celebrates natural light.
"The pavilion beautifully integrates with the landscape, also part of the larger project, and its physical and cultural setting," the jury said. "The play of light from both inside and out is very appealing."
James Sullivan (B.Arch. '07), Jonathan Opitz (B.Arch. '03), Kyle Heflin (B.Arch. '15) and David Cowan (B.Arch. '73) won an Honorable Mention for ASC ARTS x3 in Pine Bluff. The design team is with AMR Architects, Inc., in Little Rock.
Landon Shockey (B.I.D. '01) and Mark Weaver (B.Arch. '82) won an Honorable Mention for Astral Spa at Oaklawn Resort in Hot Springs. The design team is with HBG Design in Memphis, Tennessee.
Chris Baribeau (B.Arch. '03), Michael Pope (B.Arch. '10) and Jason Wright (B.Arch. '04) won an Honorable Mention for Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. The design team is with Modus Studio in Fayetteville.
Sarah Bennings (B.Arch. '04) won an Honorable Mention for Little Rock Southwest High School in Little Rock. Bennings is with Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects in Little Rock.
Chris Baribeau (B.Arch. '03), Leanne Baribeau (B.Arch. '04), Elisha Cantrell (B.I.D. '06), Kiara Luers (B.Arch. '16) and Suzana Annable (B.Arch. '12) won an Honorable Mention for Ozark Natural Foods Co-Op in Fayetteville. The design team is with Modus Studio in Fayetteville.
Matt Maranzana (B.L.A. '97) won an Honorable Mention for Riverfront Fort Wayne - Promenade Park in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Maranzana is with Lamar Johnson Collaborative in St. Louis.
Tim Maddox (B.Arch. '02) and Seth Spradlin (B.Arch. '15) won an Honorable Mention for Willis Residence in Fayetteville. The design team is with DEMX Architecture.