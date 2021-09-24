“Lights! Camera! Arkansas!” is a traveling exhibit that will be at the SouthArk Library in El Dorado until October 14.
The exhibit from the Old State House Museum notes that in the late 19th century, the invention of moving pictures fascinated audiences all over the world. Movies soon become entwined with the American popular culture.
Arkansans have been involved with the movie industry since the early days. Arkansas’s cast of notables includes actors, writers, directors, cameraman, stuntmen, movie innovators, musicians, and producers. The state’s scenery has played an equally prominent role in many films too.
The exhibit provides a look at some of these Arkansas notables and their contributions to stage, screen and television.
