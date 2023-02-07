Awards

Presentation of the 2022 Excellent in Preservation Through Restoration Award are, from left, Preserve Arkansas Board President Tim Madox, SouthArk President Dr. Bentley Wallace, former SouthArk President Dr. Barbara Jones, Taylor-Kemke Architects representative Chris Shepperd and Preserve Arkansas executive director Rachel Patton.

South Arkansas Community College, along with Taylor-Kemke Architects and Flynco Construction Group, recently were recognized with the 2022 Excellence in Preservation Through Restoration award from Preserve Arkansas for the 2018-2019 renovation project of the college’s Thomas Administration Building.

The building was struck by lightning in 2018, causing the structure to catch fire. Near-total destruction from water damage resulted from combatting the blaze, but the building -- which dates to 1905 -- was saved, renovated and reopened.

