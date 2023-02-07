South Arkansas Community College, along with Taylor-Kemke Architects and Flynco Construction Group, recently were recognized with the 2022 Excellence in Preservation Through Restoration award from Preserve Arkansas for the 2018-2019 renovation project of the college’s Thomas Administration Building.
The building was struck by lightning in 2018, causing the structure to catch fire. Near-total destruction from water damage resulted from combatting the blaze, but the building -- which dates to 1905 -- was saved, renovated and reopened.