Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Summer 2022 commencement ceremonies held August 20.
Graduates from Arkansas counties and Louisiana parishes in or bordering Columbia County are listed.
ARKANSAS
Camden
Brittney Lynn Clark – Bachelor of Science Health Informatics & Information Management
El Dorado
Kailey Lynn Canal – Post-baccalaureate Certificate
Smackover
Joseph Earl Clark – Master of Arts
Stamps
Tiffany Marie Erwin – Bachelor of Science Health Informatics & Information Management
Strong
Cameron Mackenzie Poole – Master of Business Administration
LOUISIANA
Farmerville
Garrick Edward Griffin – Graduate Certificate
Peyton Daniel Matthews – Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering
Devon Patel – Bachelor of Science
Heflin
Sheila R. Keener – Graduate Certificate
Minden
William Michael Dick – Master of Arts
Cha'kiyah Y. Green – Bachelor of Science
Annette King – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies
Sibley
Ryland Paul Beavers – Bachelor of Science
Springhill
Zadren Tomias Alexander – Bachelor of Science
Justin Ryan Colley – Master of Business Administration
Victoria M. Taylor – Bachelor of Arts