LaTech

Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Summer 2022 commencement ceremonies held August 20.

Graduates from Arkansas counties and Louisiana parishes in or bordering Columbia County are listed.

ARKANSAS

Camden

Brittney Lynn Clark – Bachelor of Science Health Informatics & Information Management

El Dorado

Kailey Lynn Canal – Post-baccalaureate Certificate

Smackover

Joseph Earl Clark – Master of Arts

Stamps

Tiffany Marie Erwin – Bachelor of Science Health Informatics & Information Management

Strong

Cameron Mackenzie Poole – Master of Business Administration

LOUISIANA

Farmerville

Garrick Edward Griffin – Graduate Certificate

Peyton Daniel Matthews – Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering

Devon Patel – Bachelor of Science

Heflin

Sheila R. Keener – Graduate Certificate

Minden

William Michael Dick – Master of Arts

Cha'kiyah Y. Green – Bachelor of Science

Annette King – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies

Sibley

Ryland Paul Beavers – Bachelor of Science

Springhill

Zadren Tomias Alexander – Bachelor of Science

Justin Ryan Colley – Master of Business Administration

Victoria M. Taylor – Bachelor of Arts

