Members of Farmers Bank & Trust visited East Side Elementary in Magnolia numerous times recently as sponsors of multiple education-related events during the Christmas season.
On December 13, the school held its Student of the Month celebration, where FB&T handed out school-supply gifts to the honorees. The awards were sponsored by Farmers Bank.
On the same day, Jason Ray, a commercial loan officer at the Magnolia Main branch, handed out red tickets to East Side students in preparation of an upcoming drawing for a new red bicycle. The students received tickets based on their positive behavior during the school year. Farmers Bank was also the sponsor of the event.
The Magnolia-based lender on the morning of December 16 visited East Side Elementary again as the sponsor of the Polar Express Hot Cocoa Bar. The event took place over two hours. During the gathering, students and faculty were dressed in their most comfortable pajamas as they drank hot chocolate. Athletes from Southern Arkansas University also participated in the holiday event.