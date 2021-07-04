Dr. Jeremy Greer is the new dean of Ouachita Baptist University’s Pruet School of Christian Studies.
Greer, a Ouachita graduate and second generation pastor, has long ties to the university as well as Arkansas Baptists in addition to higher education experience through teaching and administrative roles.
“My overarching feeling is gratitude,” Greer said. “I am grateful to once again be an Arkansas Baptist. I am grateful to serve an institution for which I have such deep affections and appreciation. I am grateful to serve alongside faithful men and women whom God has used to transform me and countless others.
“As we look into the future, we can know that God will continue to work and will continue to call young men and women into service. I trust that he will continue to use the Pruet School to train these called ones and send them out. This is our task, and we will be faithful to it.”
Ouachita’s Pruet School seeks to combine exceptional scholarship and effective teaching with a vital focus on preparing graduates for practical ministry. A national search began in November 2020 for the key role of dean following the retirement announcement of Dr. Danny Hays, who has served as dean since 2007.
Greer earned his bachelor of arts degree in biblical studies from Ouachita in 1998, followed by a master of divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2002 and Ph.D. from B.H. Carroll Theological Institute in 2014. He has served in various teaching, committee and course development roles at Ouachita, B.H. Carroll and East Texas Baptist University since 2007. He most recently served at ETBU as associate professor of Christian ministry, director of ministry guidance and director of church relations. Greer also has served in ministry roles at several churches in Arkansas and Texas.
Dr. Greer’s tenure as dean will begin in July 2021. His wife, Merrilee Shoemaker Greer, also a Ouachita alum, will serve in Ouachita’s Office of Campus Ministries.
They return to Arkadelphia with their four children, Raegan, Graham, Sydney and Cole.