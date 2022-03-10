Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Winter 2022 commencement ceremonies held on February 26. Graduates from the Magnolia area are listed by hometown.
LOUISIANA
Bernice
Landon Taylor Millsap - Bachelor of Science
Farmerville
Landon Bain Carpenter - Bachelor of Science
Angel Nicole Gates - Bachelor of Science
Garrick Edward Griffin - Bachelor of Science
Courtney Lyn McDonald - Bachelor of Arts
Haughton
Lillian Katherine Adkins - Master of Education
Haylee Anne Bridewell - Bachelor of Science
Courtney A. Garrett - Bachelor of Science
Abby Kathleen Smith - Associate of Science Nursing
Meloney C. Welch - Associate of Science Nursing
Starla Marie Willis - Bachelor of Arts
Minden
Madison Leigh Hines - Bachelor of Arts
Jennifer Thuong Nguyen - Associate of Science Nursing
Kirsten Brooke Parker - Associate of Science Nursing Kenzie M. Taylor - Associate of General Studies
Plain Dealing
Sean A. Camp - Bachelor of Science
ARKANSAS
Crossett
Maci Grace Burchfield - Bachelor of Science
El Dorado
Evan R. Chandler - Bachelor of Science
Jennifer Elizabeth Hilburn - Master of Business Administration
Daniel Buchanan Johnson - Bachelor of Arts