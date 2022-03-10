La Tech

Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Winter 2022 commencement ceremonies held on February 26. Graduates from the Magnolia area are listed by hometown.

LOUISIANA

Bernice

Landon Taylor Millsap - Bachelor of Science

Farmerville

Landon Bain Carpenter - Bachelor of Science

Angel Nicole Gates - Bachelor of Science

Garrick Edward Griffin - Bachelor of Science

Courtney Lyn McDonald - Bachelor of Arts

Haughton

Lillian Katherine Adkins - Master of Education

Haylee Anne Bridewell - Bachelor of Science

Courtney A. Garrett - Bachelor of Science

Abby Kathleen Smith - Associate of Science Nursing

Meloney C. Welch - Associate of Science Nursing

Starla Marie Willis - Bachelor of Arts

Minden

Madison Leigh Hines - Bachelor of Arts

Jennifer Thuong Nguyen - Associate of Science Nursing

Kirsten Brooke Parker - Associate of Science Nursing Kenzie M. Taylor - Associate of General Studies

Plain Dealing

Sean A. Camp - Bachelor of Science

ARKANSAS

Crossett

Maci Grace Burchfield - Bachelor of Science

El Dorado

Evan R. Chandler - Bachelor of Science

Jennifer Elizabeth Hilburn - Master of Business Administration

Daniel Buchanan Johnson - Bachelor of Arts

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you