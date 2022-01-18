Ouachita Baptist University’s Department of Nursing has been initially approved by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing (ASBN) to begin recruiting and admitting students to its 4-year, residential bachelor of science in nursing pre-licensure program option.
The first cohort will start the program at the beginning of the Fall 2022 semester.
Prior to earning initial approval on January 6, Ouachita’s program was granted pre-requisite approval by the ASBN last fall.
“Ouachita’s experienced faculty is well prepared to offer a high-quality, student-centered nursing education to help meet the demand for nurses,” said Dr. Brenda Trigg, director of nursing in Ouachita’s Patterson School of Natural Sciences. “This program option will give Ouachita students the opportunity to remain on Ouachita's campus and participate in the full Ouachita experience.”
Applications for the program are open to new or currently enrolled Ouachita students; freshmen and sophomore nursing majors may participate without delaying their graduations. Ouachita currently enrolls approximately 100 nursing majors.
Work also is under way on a $2.2 million, 6,600-square-foot Nursing Education Center at Ouachita. This simulation and teaching center will be home to a clinical skills lab, five simulated hospital patient rooms, a pharmacy and several high-fidelity mannequins that will allow students to perfect their assessment, clinical and communication skills. The facility will supplement the adjacent 70,000 square foot Jones Science Center that also serves nursing students.