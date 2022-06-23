The University of Arkansas at Monticello named 259 students to the Dean’s List and 188 students to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2022 semester, according to Keith Chambliss, UAM’s registrar.
Selection to the Dean's List requires a student to earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on at least 12 semester hours of course credit at the 1000-4000 level.
Selection to the Chancellor's List requires a student to earn a grade-point average of 4.0 on at least 12 semester hours of course credit at the 1000-4000 level.
Magnolia-area students on the Dean’s List:
Camden
Charles Addison Wood
El Dorado
Reid E. Cates
Shakeiva La'Sha Harris
Preston Bryant Howard
Zachary Alexander Prince
Logan Andrew Seat
Courtney A. Watson
Jackson Payne Williams
Hope
Lawrence A. Adetunji
Junction City
Johnathan Blake Caldwell
Peyton K. Robinson
Thornton
Hannah B. Gresham
Magnolia-area students on the Chancellor’s List:
Camden
James Evan Beaver
El Dorado
Kyla Nicole Griffin
Bailey Nicole Lum
Emmet
Donna Susan Henson
Strong
Thealicia McHenry
Texarkana
Hadley Joye Lewis