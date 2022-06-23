UAM

The University of Arkansas at Monticello named 259 students to the Dean’s List and 188 students to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2022 semester, according to Keith Chambliss, UAM’s registrar.

Selection to the Dean's List requires a student to earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on at least 12 semester hours of course credit at the 1000-4000 level.

Selection to the Chancellor's List requires a student to earn a grade-point average of 4.0 on at least 12 semester hours of course credit at the 1000-4000 level.

Magnolia-area students on the Dean’s List:

Camden

Charles Addison Wood

El Dorado

Reid E. Cates

Shakeiva La'Sha Harris

Preston Bryant Howard

Zachary Alexander Prince

Logan Andrew Seat

Courtney A. Watson

Jackson Payne Williams

Hope

Lawrence A. Adetunji

Junction City

Johnathan Blake Caldwell

Peyton K. Robinson

Thornton

Hannah B. Gresham

Magnolia-area students on the Chancellor’s List:

Camden

James Evan Beaver

El Dorado

Kyla Nicole Griffin

Bailey Nicole Lum

Emmet

Donna Susan Henson

Strong

Thealicia McHenry

Texarkana

Hadley Joye Lewis

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you