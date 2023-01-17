News from peers of Southern Arkansas University – the 11 other member schools of the Great American Conference.
Arkansas Tech University, Russellville
Seminar to help students understand and overcome debt
Arkansas Tech University’s One-Stop Student Center will offer a program entitled “Color Your Debt Away” to ATU students during the month of January.
Participants will learn three ways to pay off debt and how to pick a debt re-payment strategy. There will also be content about celebrating success and staying ahead of future debt.
The sessions will take place in Dr. Robert Charles Brown and Jill Lestage Brown Hall Room 147. They are scheduled for the following dates and times:
Wednesday, January 25, 1-2 p.m.
Thursday, January 26, 3-4 p.m.
Monday, January 30, 11 a.m.-noon
East Central University, Ada, OK
ECU receives grant to prevent opioid and stimulant misuse
East Central University was awarded the Higher Education Prevention Services grant for Opioid and Stimulant prevention through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
This grant will fund campus efforts to prevent opioid and stimulant misuse through education and evidence-based prevention services, grant coordinator Genan Westmoland said. Some of the evidence-based prevention services include: life-saving Naloxone, prescription lock boxes, disposal bags for medication, campus needs assessment and outreach.
“With this grant, we are helping ECU students create a brighter future helping to secure student safety and retention,” Westmoland said. “I am extremely excited for this grant.”
The grant will measure reduction of opioid and stimulant misuse by administering the National College Health Assessment. Funding for this grant was awarded for three years at $100,000 a year, and the grant is renewable each year contingent on performance and availability of funding.
Harding University, Searcy
Trustee member Lindy Ingram remembered for her service to Harding University
Lindy Ingram (1984), 60, died December 31, 2022. Ingram was the co-owner, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Lone Star Behavioral Health, a psychiatric hospital and the Houston area’s largest behavioral health partial hospitalization and outpatient program. In addition to her executive leadership roles, Ingram was a certified medical compliance officer and a certified instructor in nonviolent physical crisis intervention and was a member of several community and charitable organizations.
“We are heartbroken at the passing of Lindy Ingram,” said Charles Ganus, Harding University board chairman. “While on the board for only three years, Lindy made a significant impact and was an outstanding board member. She worked at it, was well prepared for meetings and was actively engaged in the Harding family. Her love for the Lord, His church, her family and Harding’s mission was evident.”
Ingram graduated from the university with a bachelor’s degree in business systems analysis in 1984 and earned a Master of Business Administration in 2015. She was added to the board of trustees in October 2019 and will be remembered for the significant impact she made on the Harding family.
Henderson State University, Arkadelphia
ASU system selects HSU Board of Visitors
Four Henderson State University alumni and a current student have been appointed to the university’s Board of Visitors.
The board serves the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees in an advisory role to aid in securing financial support, to make recommendations about the educational and service needs of the university’s service area, and to provide counsel and guidance.
Members of the Henderson State Board of Visitors were selected by Henderson Chancellor Dr. Chuck Ambrose and recommended to the Board of Trustees for approval by ASU System President Dr. Chuck Welch.
The Board of Visitors includes:
Nikki Chandler, executive vice president of the Arkadelphia Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce.
Lena Hayes, chief development officer for the Baptist Health Foundation in Little Rock.
Lloyd D. Jackson, assistant superintendent of school leadership for Kansas City Public Schools.
William G. Wright, West Region CEO for Southern Bancorp Bank in Arkadelphia.
Jordan Jones, a Henderson student from Glenwood.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Alva, OK
Northwestern hosting dedication ceremony for Cunningham Hall, formerly South Hall
Northwestern Oklahoma University officials have announced a dedication ceremony open to the public on January 20 to rename the female residence hall South Hall to Cunningham Hall. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in the lobby of Cunningham Hall, 1301 Davis Street.
The renovations and name change were completed in fall of 2022, and the name change comes as a way to honor Northwestern’s former president, Dr. Janet Cunningham. The renovations included new flooring, paint, lighting, new movable furniture and an HVAC unit replacement. The restrooms also received upgrades with new showers, sinks, toilets, mirrors and granite countertops.
“We are excited to host this event and honor Dr. Cunningham with a permanent place for her legacy on campus,” Dr. Bo Hannaford, current Northwestern president, said. “She made an impact on this university that will be forever felt by its employees, students and alumni.”
Cunningham served as the 19th president of Northwestern for 16 years.
As president, Cunningham led many new initiatives such as the development of an enrollment management plan, increasing the number of nationally-accredited academic programs, and leading the effort to join the NCAA. Through her leadership, Northwestern was approved for its first doctoral program, the Wisdom Family Foundation Doctoral Program for Rural Nursing Practice (DNP).
Opened in 1966, Cunningham Hall is a three-level women’s residence hall that accommodates 302 students. Suites include a private bathroom, shower and three rooms, most of which are double-occupancy with private rooms provided when available.
Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Ada, OK
Southeastern history professor publishes book
One of Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s newest professors has recently published a book entitled, “A Constellation of Authority: Castilian Bishops and the Secular Church During the Reign of Alfonso VIII.’’
Dr. Kyle C. Lincoln, assistant professor of Pre-Modern European History and Interdisciplinary Humanities, joined the Southeastern faculty last fall.
Originally from rural Michigan, Dr. Lincoln is considered to be an authority on the medieval history of religions in Europe and the Mediterranean. His 2021 co-authored textbook project, “Remaking the Medieval World: 1204, the Fourth Crusade,’’ won both the Lone Medievalist Prize for Teaching and the Reacting Consortium’s Brilliancy Prize. This monograph is part of his wider research program into Spanish religious official’s political activism in the central middle ages.”
His new book is published by Penn State University Press.
Oklahoma Baptist University, Shawnee, OK
Glover named vice president of University Culture
Oklahoma Baptist University recently announced the appointment of Beverly J. Glover as vice president of university culture. Glover has served as interim vice president for the past two years. She is the university’s first African-American to serve on the executive cabinet.
In her recent role as interim vice president of university culture, Glover established significant groundwork in providing tools and support for identifying and addressing systemic barriers to a more diverse campus community. She will continue that process in order to promote new pathways for transforming the university’s culture into one that prioritizes being welcoming and hospitable to all people while remaining true to its Christian values and principles. Glover is building the infrastructure necessary to create a culture of belonging throughout the campus.
Glover believes there are five critical factors necessary to take root and make an enduring impact at OBU. Those factors include an accurate evaluation of the current campus culture, the strategies employed to create a culture of belonging, the structure needed for various groups to come together to work on a lasting solution, the skills, knowledge and motivation needed throughout the campus community to implement sustainable change.
Since the establishment of the Office of University Culture two years ago, OBU has seen significant progress. During that time, Glover has conducted a campus-wide climate survey; worked closely with student affinity groups on campus; delivered diversity training to the executive cabinet, faculty, administrators and staff; launched an online diversity training series for students and initiated a strategy for stronger engagement of OBU with the surrounding communities.
Growing up in segregated communities and schools in the deep south, Glover later spent time living in Amsterdam. She retired in 2015 from Johnson Controls, then a $55 billion Fortune 100 global enterprise. While there, she earned a Master of Science in human resource development at Villanova University as well as the SPHR and SHRM-SCP certifications.
Glover is a certified professional coach and a certified equal employment opportunity investigator who has investigated dozens of discrimination cases filed against federal agencies around the country.
Ouachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia
Ouachita to offer master of arts degree in applied behavior analysis
Ouachita Baptist University is preparing to offer Arkansas’ first Master of Arts degree program in applied behavior analysis – an additional option to the university’s existing Master of Science degree. The M.A. program will launch in Fall 2023, pending Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and Verified Course Sequence (VCS) approvals.
The HLC is Ouachita’s accrediting agency; additionally, VCS status is conferred by the Association for Behavior Analysis International (ABAI).
The M.A. degree program replaces the graduate certificate in ABA previously offered by the university. Ouachita’s M.A. and M.S. degrees are the first full graduate programs in ABA to be offered in Arkansas. The low-residency programs include one on-campus intensive; the rest of the coursework is completed online. Applications are open though May 1, 2023, for enrollment beginning in August 2023.
“As one of few faith-based institutions to offer master’s degrees in ABA, and the first in the state of Arkansas, Ouachita is proud to provide a high-quality, comprehensive degree program in an effort to address the shortage of BCBA®s in the state and around the country,” said Dr. Julyse Migan-Gandonou Horr, director of Ouachita’s ABA program. “We’re training the next generation of compassionate, quality-driven scientist-practitioners who will be committed to the field and to serving their communities.”
Students can complete the 36-hour M.A. degree pathway in 22 months. There’s no requirement or commitment to accrue fieldwork hours; no thesis or capstone project is required, although M.A. students must complete an applied research project during their final two semesters.
Southern Nazarene University, Bethany, OK
Southern Nazarene announces physician assistant program
Southern Nazarene University along with its Board of Trustees, administration, and faculty have announced the addition of a Physician Assistant (PA) program to the College of Professional and Graduate Studies.
The program’s mission is to train competent Physician Assistants to practice medicine with compassion and empathy in a Christlike manner. The program is a natural next step for the university’s growth in the healthcare field and is consistent with the University’s mission to make Christlike disciples through higher education.
“SNU loves it when our mission and the marketplace converge with the strength of the institution. Such is the case with our upcoming Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies program. We look forward to welcoming students who desire to serve their communities with the gift of healthcare,” said Dr. Newman, University President.
The program will offer a two-year graduate curriculum resulting in a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies as already approved by the Higher Learning Commission. The coursework will prepare students to sit for the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants Examination.
The program will be led by Dr. Mark Moran, Program Director. His career beforehand included seven years of full-time emergency medicine in Virginia from 2003 to 2010, and family medicine in Tennessee from 2016 to 2018. He has been involved with Physician Assistant Education for 12 years serving in multiple faculty and administrative capacities. With a particular passion for helping build new programs, he was instrumental in the development and accreditation process of five other PA programs, a new doctoral program and a medical laboratory science program.
Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Weatherford
USDA awards SWOSU $1 million to implement telemedicine/telehealth in rural Oklahoma
Through a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture, the Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) College of Pharmacy Rural Health Center has been awarded a $1 million grant to buy equipment to implement telemedicine in LeFlore County and Western Oklahoma counties over the next three years.
In the first year of the grant, SWOSU is collaborating with Eastern Oklahoma Memorial Center (EOMC) in Poteau (LeFlore County) by putting telemedicine equipment in six rural public-school locations in LeFlore County. The use of telemedicine equipment to provide medical services to schoolchildren and faculty in rural communities will be instrumental in improving healthcare concerns in the rural setting. The total populations of the towns that are being served in the first year of the grant is over 15,000 people with 2,500 students.
SWOSU will also have telemedicine equipment on the Weatherford campus in the School of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, and the Health and Wellness Department to provide student training and opportunities. Through the purchase of telemedicine equipment, SWOSU will expand its resources to serve more students and communities, helping to reduce the shortage of healthcare providers in rural areas and providing the university’s Diabetes Prevention Program to the state of Oklahoma. This equipment will allow the Health and Wellness Department to provide telehealth visits with medical providers and opportunities for training with SWOSU students.
In the second and third years of the grant, SWOSU’s goal is to serve 18 rural schools in western Oklahoma counties. The total populations of the towns that are being served in the second and third years is over 50,000 people with over 12,000 students.
University of Arkansas at Monticello
UAM setting up track in secondary mathematics
UAM is set to offer a secondary mathematics (non-licensure) track in the Bachelor of Science in Mathematics degree beginning in the spring semester of 2023.
Dr. Shuneize Slater, dean of the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences at UAM, explained the value of the new track, said, “Some students interested in teaching mathematics in a high school setting do not find the traditional mathematics degree tailored to their career goals, as many of the required courses are not only outside of their area of interest but also are more advanced than necessary for their career.”
In UAM’s new mathematics degree track, all of the required and supportive courses will be focused on mastery of content necessary for teaching secondary mathematics as well as relevant methods in instruction.
In southeast Arkansas, the demand for mathematics teachers remains high. Every school district in the southeastern part of the state qualifies as a high-needs district, based on criteria established by the National Science Foundation.
“School districts throughout the region regularly solicit UAM for possible applicants. Many graduates in the UAM mathematics program have entered M.A.T. programs, including the one at UAM, and, almost without exception, have had job opportunities awaiting them upon completion of the program,” Dr. Slater said. “The goal of this track is to fill a need of our regional public schools, providing staffing of secondary math teachers who are knowledgeable about their content and pedagogy as well as being prepared to pass their Praxis Mathematics Content Knowledge exam.”