Arkansas Tech University has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program that could provide more than $2 million in assistance for ATU students.
Fifty 50 Pell Grant-eligible ATU students who have children and reside in a nine-county region (Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Madison, Pope, Sebastian, Washington and Yell) will be selected each year of the grant to receive funding for child care at daycare facilities that have agreed to partner with Arkansas Tech on the initiative.
The grant is $514,478 per year. If fully funded for the period specified in the grant, total CCAMPIS funding for ATU students over the next four years will be $2,057,912.
This is the second time that ATU has been selected for CCAMPIS funding. Arkansas Tech received its initial CCAMPIS grant in 2018.
“Providing students with access to higher education and the resources necessary to succeed are integral to the mission of Arkansas Tech University,” said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president.
“The continuation of this grant will support our institutional goals of increased retention and graduation rates. On behalf of the students who will benefit from the grant funds, I extend my sincere appreciation to members of our congressional delegation for their support of our application. This funding will make a genuine difference in the lives of students who are working hard and applying their grit to create a brighter future for their families.”
Goals for the program include a 70 percent annual persistence rate and a 45 percent graduation rate among ATU students receiving CCAMPIS assistance.