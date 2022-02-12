Columbia County students have been named to the fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s lists at the University of Central Arkansas.
Ashlyn Garrett of Magnolia was named to the President's List. Garrett was among more than 1,200 students named a Presidential Scholar.
To qualify for Presidential Scholar honors in a given semester, a student must earn a 4.0 GPA on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.
Three Columbia County students made the Dean’s List. They were:
Riley Beshea of Taylor
Aileen Castillo of Magnolia
Keyvonnie Nelson of Magnolia
To qualify for the Dean's List in a given semester, a student must earn a 3.50 or higher grade point average on a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate degree credit with no incomplete grades.