A recent restoration project has helped the historic Captain Henderson House at Henderson State University recapture its original grandeur.
Funded by a $586,688 grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council, the project addressed various exterior issues, including failing and deteriorated roofing, gutters, wood porch columns, siding, porch flooring, trim, and moldings.
The house was also power washed, and received a new coat of paint to match historic colors and blend new repairs to match existing color and detailing. Missing, damaged, or broken storm windows were repaired or replaced to protect the wood windows.
Repairs were also made to the adjacent carriage house.
Meanwhile, Henderson State University is seeking a management and marketing company to manage the entire operations of the Captain Henderson House Bed and Breakfast and event center.
The university has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) and hopes to open submitted bids on September 27.
Construction of the Captain Henderson House was completed in 1892. The 9,000-square-foot mansion was conceived by Capt. Charles Christopher Henderson.
In late 2000 and early 2001, it was meticulously restored to its original state and soon became one of Arkansas’s premier bed and breakfast facilities. It was named to the National Register of Historical Places, and was also featured in the March 2005 edition of Southern Living magazine.
The Henderson House consists of eight guest rooms (six upstairs and two downstairs), each with their own private bathroom. The downstairs also includes a parlor, music room, sun room, conference room, dining room, two public restrooms, an office, and commercial kitchen.
It is located at the intersection of 10th and Henderson streets.