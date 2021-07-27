The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville has issued its Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists for the Spring 2021 semester.
The Chancellor's List recognizes undergraduate students who achieve a 4.0 grade-point average for the term while completing at least 12 credit hours normally required for graduation.
The Dean's List recognizes undergraduate students who achieve a 3.75 – 3.99 grade-point average for the term while completing at least 12 credit hours normally required for graduation.
Magnolia students on the Dean’s List:
Callie Barnett, Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, architecture.
Magnolia students on the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists:
Gabrielle Bulliard, College of Engineering, engineering first year.
Alyssa Cranston, College of Education and Health Professions, elementary education.
Claudia Franks, Fulbright College of Arts and Science, biology.
Terrell Page, College of Education and Health Professions, English education.
Adam Pieratt, College of Engineering, engineering first year.
Parker Williams, Fulbright College of Arts and Science, exploring undergraduate.
Kevin Zhao, Fulbright College of Arts and Science, biology.