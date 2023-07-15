Texas A&M University-Texarkana has received funding for Phase 3 of its Better East Texas Initiative (BET3) from the 88th Texas Legislature.
The Legislature allocated $4.9 million to bring academic offerings and outreach programs to the region. BET 3 responds to local and regional needs identified by regional business and healthcare leaders and will continue to address specific health, education, and economic deficits of the East Texas region. The proposed degree programs are in high demand not only in the Northeast Texas region but across the state and nation.
The additional academic programs being developed through BET 3 are as follows:
-- Doctorate of Nursing Practice
-- Master of Healthcare Administration
-- Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
-- Master of Science in Engineering Management
These degrees are not offered in the area for the most part, and often the closest university currently offering these majors is two to four hours away.
The additional legislative funding will also facilitate outreach programs at A&M-Texarkana. These programs are designed to help address specific labor shortages and economic needs in the region while also serving to help close the education gap.
The East Texas Stem Center will draw on specific strengths of the university in the areas of engineering and computer science to work closely with K-12 schools, preparing students to pursue STEM majors to meet the growing regional need in East Texas.
