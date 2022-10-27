Walnut Hill Communications recently donated $20,000 to establish the Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.
Preference for the scholarship is given to a student with the greatest unmet need from Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Nevada, or Columbia counties.
“We have several employees who are graduates of UAHT, so we’ve seen the difference a college education from this great institution can make,” said Adam Dixon, chief operating officer of Walnut Hill Communications and UAHT Board of Visitors member.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to support our local communities by providing financial support to students who otherwise may not have the opportunity to go to college. Everyone at Walnut Hill believes in supporting education advancement for deserving students, and we know this support will enable students to succeed today and in the future. Our goal is to make a life-changing impact for students who will do the same for others in their communities one day.”
Dr. Christine Holt, UAHT chancellor, said, “It is wonderful to see UAHT graduates become valued assets at local businesses. Everyone at UAHT works hard to provide students with the best education and training they can receive to go on to become valued employees. Seeing businesses like Walnut Hill Communications give back to UAHT is a testament to the dedication of our college to training a skilled and reliable workforce for our region. We are thankful that Walnut Hill is giving back to ensure quality education for more students in the future.”