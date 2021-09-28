Arkansas State University in Jonesboro has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Summer Commencement, held August 13 in Centennial Bank Stadium.
South Arkansas graduates by county.
COLUMBIA
Magnolia -- Grace E. Gore, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
OUACHITA
Camden -- Jessica Neil Massey, Master of Science-Education, Reading. Teresa Lindsey Allen, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route. Toniki Nicole Wilson, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route.
UNION
El Dorado -- Alexis M. Long, Associate of General Studies, General Studies. Mallory S. Bryant, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology.
Junction City -- Taylor Powell Mason, Master of Science-Education, Reading.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, as awarded through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business,
Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.
Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 are Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 are Cum Laude.