News from peers of Southern Arkansas University – the 11 other member schools of the Great American Conference.
Arkansas Tech University, Russellville
Kim Williams from Arkansas Tourism had a succinct summation of the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse and its anticipated effects on the Natural State when she spoke recently at Arkansas Tech University.
“Arkansas has never seen an event like this, and likely will not again in my lifetime,” said Williams, who is employed as director of Arkansas's Great River Road/All-American Road, a travel writer for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism and project manager for the department's 2024 eclipse preparations.
Speaking before an audience at ATU’s Witherspoon Auditorium and to those who joined through video conferencing, Williams said two-thirds of Arkansas will be in the path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse and that all of Arkansas will experience at least a 94 percent eclipse of the sun during the afternoon hours on April 8, 2024.
Based upon data from total solar eclipses that passed over Wyoming and South Carolina in recent years, Williams anticipates 1.5 million visitors or more could visit Arkansas for the 2024 event.
Williams reported that during a similar event in South Carolina in 2017, 1.6 million visitors came into the state and made an economic impact of $269 million.
The Arkansas River Valley is in the heart of the path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse. According to Astronomy magazine, Russellville will be one of the top 10 places in North America to view the eclipse.
Williams advised that traffic management will be a foremost concern for local and state authorities. In addition, communities in the path of totality can expect their local infrastructure --- everything from utilities and trash collection to gas stations and restaurants --- to be stressed by the influx of guests.
East Central University, Ada, OK
The Regional University System of Oklahoma (RUSO) Regents are moving forward to hire the 10th president for East Central University. With the assistance of Higher Education Leadership Search Consultants (HELS) they are making progress to find a candidate to replace President Katricia Pierson, who resigned in late December.
Last month the RUSO Board sought community leaders, alumni, ECU employees and students to serve on a presidential search screening committee. This 19-member committee has met two times. Most recently they gathered to review applicants and were able to narrow it down to 10 candidates for the regents to interview.
“Hiring the university president is the most important duty of the regents. We appreciate the interest shown by so many highly qualified applicants,” said Jane McDermott RUSO Board member and search committee chair. “I particularly want to thank the ECU Presidential Search Screening Committee for the attention they have given to the work on this search and for their tremendous dedication to ECU.”
Harding University, Searcy
This past weekend, students, faculty and production crew members came together to perform Spring Sing 2022: “Moments.”
Since 1974, Searcy has been home to this musical extravaganza showcasing the talent and spirit of Harding. This year, more than 19 social clubs were represented in seven club performances, and ensemble cast members and hosts and hostesses performed, accompanied by the Harding University Jazz Band.
After two years of socially distanced seating, the Benson Auditorium was finally open at full capacity for each of the four performances.
Each club performance was judged, and results were tallied and announced at the end of Saturday night’s performance. Each club donated their performance and their winnings to a local charity of their choice.
Since 2005, Spring Sing has donated over $100,000 to local charities on behalf of participating Harding social clubs. In total, clubs awarded $6,600 to their chosen charities this year.
Henderson State University, Arkadelphia
What unique role has chocolate played in American history?
Faculty and students from Henderson State’s chemistry department and innovative media program are collaborating to share that information with middle and high school students.
Henderson chemistry professor Dr. Suzanne Neidhart applied for a Forrest E. Mars Jr. Chocolate History grant, and learned recently that she will receive $5,500 for the project.
“The grant will help us produce educational materials, including videos, to explain the chemistry of chocolate in different historical contexts,” Neidhart said. “For example, I have a student who is researching the differences between ancient mesoamerican hot chocolate (elixirs) and modern hot chocolate.”
She said the project will target students in grades 5-12.
“I am excited to emphasize the interdisciplinary nature of this project, since it can’t be achieved without the cooperation of multiple parties,” Neidhart said.
Northwestern State University, Alva, OK
Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Native American Student Association will sponsor its first powwow Saturday, April 23, from 2 to 10 p.m. at the Northwestern intramural field. The event is free and open to the public.
Savannah Francis, president of NASA and senior political science major of Tahlequah, said that community members can expect to enjoy the event in many ways, including learning about the educational aspect of powwows. Northwestern’s NASA chapter was established in 2019 to form a community for indigenous students.
“This event has been the Native American Student Association's biggest goal since it was established,” Francis said. “When we were first starting the club, it seemed like it was a pipe dream. However, with the support of the staff and students here at Northwestern, we are achieving this milestone.
“Most people in the Alva area have never seen an event like this in their lifetime, and we wanted to bring more Native culture to the area. Our goal is to facilitate an open exhibition of Indigenous culture for the Northwestern campus and community to see firsthand. The event serves to bring people together and educate at the same time.”
Oklahoma Baptist University, Shawnee
William Gordon, Master Gardener and groundskeeper at OBU, keeps a close eye on the campus. Over the past 18 months, he and his team have been dealing with a decline in many of the pine trees around the university’s Bison Hill home. With a few of the trees already lost and conventional methods and treatments not turning things around, they knew it was time to seek other treatment options.
Gordon reached out to the Pottawatomie County, OK, State University Extension office to consult about the pine trees. He and his crew then removed a wedge from an already dead pine tree and sent it to the extension office for analysis. When the wedge was cut, bores and blue streaking were visible in the wood, tell-tale signs of both beetle infestations and also of a dying pine tree.
After consulting with the OSU Extension center, Gordon contacted Arbor Masters, a tree and plant care company out of Oklahoma City. It was determined that the campus pine trees were dealing with several diseases, including Diplodia Tip Blight, Dothistroma Needle Blight, Pine Wilt Disease and beetles of pines.
Clinton Anderson, a certified arborist with Arbor Masters from Mansfield, Texas, began a course of injection treatments April 11 for the university’s crop of pine trees. He was also joined by three other arborists to complete the treatments around campus, including Jill Askins and Jacquelyn Palmer, who are both from Missouri, and Steven Burt.
Trees are being injected with a dose of 1,600 milliliters of TREE-age R10 insecticide and 800 milliliters of Propizol fungicide using micro-injection technology. The injections will provide two years of treatment for the pines. Overall, the university is treating between 50 and 60 pine trees.
The injection treatment process involves several steps. First, the tree trunk is measured. Second, holes are drilled into the tree, with the number of holes drilled varying based upon the tree’s diameter. Third, plugs are inserted into the holes to keep the chemical inside the tree and to attach the injector. Fourth, the injector tube is attached and injections commence at 120 pounds of pressure per square inch. The chemicals are restricted and application may only be made by a trained professional.
Ouachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia
Ouachita Baptist University has approved new undergraduate degree pathways for fall 2022 to better support students seeking to pursue careers that invest in others.
Ouachita faculty members approved the curriculum changes in a March 8 meeting; changes included adding a pre-counseling program of study, a Christian foundations co-major and new clinical and human services emphases within the community and family services major.
Pre-counseling students will earn a bachelor of arts degree with double majors in psychology and community and family services (CFS). Developed through a partnership between the Department of Psychology in the W.H. Sutton School of Social Sciences and the community and family services program in the Chesley and Elizabeth Pruet School of Christian Studies, the new degree track is curated to serve students who plan to attend graduate school and become licensed mental health counselors. It combines psychology classes to develop research and statistics skills with instruction in counseling through the CFS program’s new clinical emphasis.
“The pre-counseling program at Ouachita provides a distinct pairing between psychology and Christian studies, giving students a strong Biblical foundation for counseling while spurring the kind of intellectual and psychological growth needed to excel in a demanding profession,” said Dr. Allyson Phillips, chair of the Department of Psychology at Ouachita. “This program is grounded in the idea that counselors play a crucial role in the restorative mission of Jesus. Our graduates will be well prepared for graduate training to become licensed professional counselors.”
Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Durant, OK
The Southeastern Oklahoma State University rodeo team will be bolstered by the university’s announcement of a new Rodeo/Agriculture Expo Center, to be constructed on First Street, near the SE softball complex and inside the Crooked Smile Trail. This will replace the Equestrian Center, which is currently located on Ninth Avenue.
An official groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled at the new site on April 25.
“This new multi-purpose facility will be a tremendous asset both to the university and to the community,’’ said Southeastern President Thomas Newsom. “It fits nicely into the campus master plan that we have been developing over the past several months as we continue to build a vision for the future of our university. And these types of projects are not possible without the outstanding support that we continue to receive from our community, alumni, and friends.’’
The improvements will be phased in with the new Rodeo/Agriculture Expo Center completed by late 2022. The project also includes turnout shelters with 40 total runs and pasture shelters in 12 pastures for livestock and horses.
With a 135-foot by 225-foot lighted outdoor arena, livestock penning, elevated announcer’s booth and bleacher seating for over 500, the rodeo program will have a well-equipped space to practice and host more events.
The project also includes a new 3,800 square-foot structure for a classroom building that provides an office, computer lab, large meeting and classroom space, hospitality kitchen, and a shop area that will serve both the rodeo program and Southeastern as a whole.
Southern Nazarene University, Bethany, OK
The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) has awarded a grant to Southern Nazarene University through the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.
The $14,267.72 award is for a project titled “Preserving and Making Accessible Recordings at Risk,” which will add more than 450 audio recordings and videos to the collection, significantly increasing the scope of audio and video holdings. Once items targeted in this proposal are digitized, all of these recordings will be made accessible through the university’s library catalog.
“For over 113 years Southern Nazarene University has called Bethany, Oklahoma, home,” said Dr. Keith Newman, president of Southern Nazarene University. “Our history and heritage have been, and continue to be, shaped by our community and our state. We are grateful for this grant from the Oklahoma Historical Society that allows us to preserve vital and vanishing information from the past to share with future generations of visitors to the Fred Floyd Archives on our campus.”
“I am so pleased to learn that Southern Nazarene University’s Fred Floyd Archives has been awarded an Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant,” said Sen. Julia Kirt, Oklahoma City. “Preserving and digitizing these historic records and placing them online for public access ensures that we are saving our history for future generations.”
Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Weatherford, OK
Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s Rocket Dawgs won the 2022 Argonia Cup, a national competition in high-power rocketry, held this past weekend in Argonia, KS.
The win is impressive after competing against 18 teams from across the nation that included teams from Oklahoma State University, University of Oklahoma, Auburn University, University of Missouri, Kansas State University and others.
The goal for the competition is to launch a rocket powered vehicle containing a golf ball payload to an altitude in excess of 8,000 feet and to recover the payload safely at a predetermined location on the rocket range. Closest distance to the target landing spot determined the winner, and SWOSU came out on top.
SWOSU improved on their 2021 performance when they finished second in the nation, losing in a close battle with a team from Oklahoma State University. In this year’s competition, SWOSU got revenge, winning the competition while the team from OSU finished third.
University of Arkansas at Monticello
Dr. Tony Boudreaux, associate professor of anthropology and Middle Eastern cultures at Mississippi State University and director of curation and CRM for the Cobb Institute of Archaeology, will give a lecture at the University of Arkansas at Monticello on his Natchez battlefield research.
The talk is open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in the UAM Student Success Center, Room 102. Free parking is available in front of the building.
In the talk, “The Search for ‘Missing’ Mounds and Traces of a 1730 Battle at the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians,” Dr. Boudreaux will discuss recent efforts to use French battlefield maps, geophysical surveys and subsurface archeological excavations to identify features from the conflict that occurred in 1730 when an army of French, Choctaws and other Native allies attacked the Natchez Indians near their principal town.
Dr. Boudreaux’s talk will center around his research on the battle, which occurred near the town that the French called the “Grand Village.” The battle was in reprisal for earlier attacks by the Natchez. Anticipating this counterattack, the Natchez built two forts near the Grand Village. When the French and their Native allies arrived, they laid siege to these forts, established firing positions on and around the mounds at the Grand Village and proceeded to dig a sap—a type of fortified trench—toward one of the Natchez forts.