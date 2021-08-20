The University of Central Arkansas hosted the grand opening celebration for its new Integrated Health Sciences Building last week in Conway.
The 80,000-square-foot facility offers expanded educational opportunities for the university’s health care students and faculty in the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.
The new facility is home to the School of Nursing, the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, an expanded Nabholz Center for Healthcare Simulation, and an interprofessional teaching center – the first of its kind in the region.
During the event, UCA President Houston Davis announced the naming of the interprofessional teaching center in partnership with the Conway Regional Health System. The announcement represents the system’s continued support of UCA’s innovation in health education programs.
“The Conway Regional Health System has long been a health care and wellness champion for our communities and a dedicated health care partner with UCA,” said Davis. “We are proud of this partnership and thankful for their legacy of support.”
The teaching center fosters collaborative educational experiences where students will learn and work alongside each other instead of independently, creating a modern health care team. These experiences prepare students for internships, employment and ultimately, for careers as health care professionals.
“Health care – at its core – is a team sport, and we see what this facility seeks to accomplish. Our drive to improving community health is an innovative and exciting realization of this collaboration,” said Matt Troup, president and CEO of Conway Regional Health System. “We are inspired by this bold project and what we can do together.”
The new IHSB allows for the expansion of the university’s health care programs’ size, reach and impact on the state’s health care resources. This impact will be immediately realized through the addition of 50 more nursing students during a national nursing shortage. With more than 90% of UCA’s health care graduates remaining in the state, Arkansans will reap substantial health benefits.