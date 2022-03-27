Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, visited the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) campus to view progress on renovations to the Agriculture Building, which began in February 2022.
Wardlaw was instrumental in gathering supplemental funding to renovate the Agriculture Building, helping to secure $250,000 from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
"With the help of Governor Asa Hutchinson and his Rainy Day Fund, we were able to fund the remodel of the Agriculture Building to a level that students can be proud of for years to come," Wardlaw said. UAM has provided the rest of the funding for the $613,193 project.
The state’s financial contribution allowed UAM to expand the project. The Agriculture Building is undergoing a total renovation that includes classrooms, laboratories, faculty offices, a new student lounge and the auditorium. The renovated auditorium will serve as a large classroom space and a location to hold presentations for people from agriculture, industry and the community. Renovations to two exterior structures-the soils lab building and the greenhouse -- are also included in the project.
Wardlaw, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture degree from UAM in 2002, stated, "It makes me feel proud to be a UAM alum, to come back and see how attractive the campus looks and how strong the agriculture program will be for years to come."