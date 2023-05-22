MARTIN, TN -- The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at
Martin have been honored with publication of the Spring 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls.
Samuel M. Wade of Emerson achieved high honors.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).