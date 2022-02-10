The University of Central Arkansas held fall 2021 commencement Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11 in the Farris Center.
Two Columbia County residents graduated. They were:
Andre Lamont Ewell of McNeil.
Cally Wooley of Magnolia.
