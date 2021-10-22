Texas A&M University-TEXarkana received a $45 million capital project appropriation from the 87th Texas Legislature this week during its Third Called Session.
The funding, appropriated through Senate Bill 52, will be used to construct a new academic building on the university’s Bringle Lake Campus. The building is expected to house the university’s business, engineering, and technology programs.
“We are very thankful that the legislature has made funding available for the construction of a new academic building on campus. As we continue to expand and grow our existing programs and add new programs of study, this new facility will enable us to better serve our students,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “We are extremely grateful to our elected officials who helped us secure this funding,” Cutrer added.
