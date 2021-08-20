Grambling

MaKayla Robinson of El Dorado is a senor chemistry major at Grambling State University.

A student from El Dorado will take part in Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED’s Pay It Forward internship program.

MaKayla Robinson was one of two Grambling State University students tapped for the program.

The initiative provides African-American youth with opportunities to celebrate achievements, further their success and learn from real-world work situations. In the past, the program has been a week-long, in-person experience. However, Coca-Cola UNITED decided that students would participate virtually again for the second year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being selected for this internship was amazing,” Robinson said. “This was a wonderful opportunity as it provided me with a lot of knowledge, skills, and career insights for my future. It helped to prepare me with the tools and building blocks of a successful career.”

A senior chemistry major with a minor in biology, Robison plans to further her education next fall at pharmacy school. The El Dorado native said she wants to become a clinical pharmacist where “I’ll be helping the underserved population and give back to my community and HBCU.”

Robinson said she is thankful to “Coca-Cola, my mentors, and my HBCU for giving me the chance to be a part of this informative and exciting program.”

The other Grambling student selected was De’Vante Martin, a junior mass communication major from St. Joseph, LA.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students from 16 schools throughout Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED’s six state footprint submitted applications this year. The 32 winners were selected based on their standout applications and each receives a $1,000 stipend and a lifetime of Coca-Cola Brand Ambassadorship.

The selected students engaged with Coca-Cola Company teams to learn more about the organization and how to conduct business most effectively during an informative development session.

During the internship, students gain experience in a range of roles at Coca-Cola including sales, production, marketing, pricing, event planning, packaging, philanthropy, and community relations. The internship exposes them to real-world work situations, including business practices and protocols, how to network, and other skills that will prepare them for the job market.

