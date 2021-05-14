Dr. Christine Holt is poised to become the next chancellor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.
University of Arkansas System President Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt said he will make the recommendation to UA trustees.
Holt, D.B.A., J.D., now serves as chief of staff for the University of Missouri System. She is expected to begin her new role by September 1.
“Following a very thorough and well-executed search process that brought four very high-quality finalists to campus, I’m very pleased that Dr. Holt has agreed to take on the challenge of leading UAHT and continuing the campus’s upward trajectory,” Bobbitt said. “I always speak of the significance of not only finding quality candidates but also finding the right person at the right time to lead our campuses. Dr. Holt is indeed the right person at the right time, and I’m excited about the future for UAHT and the community and region that it serves.”
Bobbitt’s recommendation is subject to final approval at by the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas at its next meeting on May 26-27.
Holt has previously served as associate provost (University of Missouri at Columbia), dean of academic administration (Northern Virginia Community College NOVA), interim dean of Learning and Technology Resources (NOVA), interim dean of students (NOVA), interim provost (NOVA), executive director (Catawba Valley Community College), career development coordinator (Cuyahoga Valley Career Center CVCC), human resource development coordinator (Montgomery Community College), site coordinator & workplace literacy instructor (Randolph Community College), workplace literacy instructor (Central Carolina Community College), and attorney-at-law.
She earned a doctorate in business administration at the University of Missouri at St. Louis and also holds a juris doctorate from Cleveland State University, a master of arts in adult education from East Carolina University, and a bachelor of arts in business administration from Capital University.
“I quickly learned during this process that many of the things I am passionate about — connecting with students, providing opportunities, and ensuring that hard work is rewarded in the workforce — are all aligned with the existing mission of this college,” Holt said. “I am grateful for the hospitality and consideration the search committee and the campus community have shown me, and certainly honored that Dr. Bobbitt is entrusting me with the wonderful opportunity to lead UAHT into the future. I can’t wait to get started.”
A search committee formed by Bobbitt began the process to find a permanent chancellor in October 2020, and finalists for the position were announced on March 31. Laura Clark, vice chancellor for academic affairs at UAHT, has been leading the campus as its interim chancellor since June 2020.
“I want to thank Ms. Clark for her willingness to take on the challenge of the interim chancellor role and for stepping in and doing a wonderful job during this process,” Bobbitt said. “We’re grateful to the steadfast leadership she provided during the last year which not only provided stability on campus, but also allowed for a thorough and successful search to be completed.”
The UAHT Board of Visitors was also active in the search process and its chairman, Freddie Smith, is elated with the outcome of the search.
“The collective efforts of everyone involved in this search yielded a talented and competitive list of candidates for our campus,” Smith said. “We went into this process knowing that building a bridge to a more prosperous future at UAHT is accomplished through the work that is done today, and I can’t be more excited than I am now — not only at the outcome of the search, but also for the future of this great campus, community, and region.”