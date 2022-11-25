A record number of students were recently inducted into the South Arkansas Community College chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society.
The Alpha Gamma Iota Chapter fall 2022 inductees:
Hamburg, Callie Martin and Courtney Adams.
Strong, Petrinia Bankston, Ruth Kelly, Chrishunda Williams and Dyinasty Davis.
Camden, Lexi Belt, Tiauna Wilkins, Kenja McGowan and Carmen Clark.
Warren, Abigail Merales, Ambrosia Bradley, Perla Sosa, Mayra Rodriguez, Jennifer Martin, Jendy Martinez and Shana Henderson.
El Dorado, Joseph King, James Sinclair, Carla Smith, India Norful, Chelsea Phillips, Carolyn Norman, Kade Lively, Whitney Howard, Aaron Warriner, Stephanie White, Cynthia Carrillo, Destyne Rozier, Autumn Hernandez, Jasmine Glaspie and Taylor Cook.
Magnolia, Cadeidre Carrington, Jadelyn Snider and Tori Cruse.
Smackover, Kyla Davis and Ashton McCrary.
Junction City, Julia Rogers, SaKiya Gill and Keena Murray.
Heber Springs, Maddison Graham.
Louann, Caleb Thornton.
Prescott, Alicia Harper.
Monticello, Lasandra Sanders, Christina Wood and Lauren Hawkins.
Bryant, Donald Miller.
Fordyce, Damian Warner and Madyson Williams.
Crossett, Shonta Moore.
Hermitage, Joseph Myers.
West Monroe, Louisiana, Tabitha Aguillard.
Minden, Louisiana, Triveya Hawkins and Alisha Jones.
Bernice, Louisiana, Sabrina Henry.
Jonesboro, Louisiana, Alexis Johnson.
Castor, Louisiana, Lacosta Norman.