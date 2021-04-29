Five students have accepted Student Ambassador Scholarships to attend South Arkansas Community College this fall.
Student Ambassadors assist with college student recruitment, marketing and public relations in varying capacities, including hosting campus visits by prospective students, assisting with college fairs and preview days and providing customer service at public-facing college events.
They are selected following a screening process and interviews with a committee.
They receive full-tuition scholarships for the year in which they are chosen.
The ambassadors for the 2021-2022 academic year are:
Carley Dugal, a senior at West Side Christian School and the daughter of Trent and Amy Dugal of Strong. She is a member of the Student Council and the praise band.
Bekah Frisby Rice of Crossett, a general studies major at South Arkansas Community College and the wife of Chase Rice. She is a 2020 graduate of Crossett High School.
Kendall McClendon, a senior at Taylor High School and the daughter of Brian and Dena McClendon of Stamps. She is president of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; social media coordinator of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes; reporter of the Junior Rotarians; and captain of the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She also is a member of the Student Council and the Honor Roll, and was Miss Taylor High School.
Daliyah Reynolds of Strong, a nursing major at South Arkansas Community College and the daughter of Connie Hankton and Robert Reynolds. She is a 2020 graduate of Strong High School.
Tori McDiarmid, a homeschool senior and the daughter of Brent and Ruby McDiarmid of El Dorado. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Camp Fire and Talent on Parade. She also is a member of the cross-country team and All-Conference swim team at El Dorado High School.