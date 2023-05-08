EL DORADO -- The Catalyst Program is a collaborative effort between employer partners and
sponsors to provide free, pre-employment training for individuals interested in the chemical production and services sector. All adults, including high school seniors, looking for employment or a change in employment are encouraged to register for the program.
“We’re very pleased to support our customers and the economic future of Union County by partnering with South Arkansas College (formerly South Arkansas Community College) and the Arkansas Office of Skills Development. This presents a great training opportunity for prospective employees looking to grow with some great companies,” said Danny Games, Entergy Arkansas’ director of business and economic development. Other sponsoring partners include the Office of Skills Development, the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce, the City of El Dorado and the Career Accelerator at South Arkansas College.
Successful completion of the 16-week program may lead to employment at one of five local industries. The employer partners include Clean Harbors, Continental Carbonic Products, LANXESS, LSB Industries and Standard Lithium.
“This is a great opportunity for those in the area to learn new skills and advance their careers at some of the local area’s top companies -- all at no cost to the individual,” LSB Industries spokesperson Derek Turner said. “I would encourage anyone interested to enroll right away.”
Catalyst is provided in two phases with classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
The first phase lasts six weeks. This phase teaches soft skills and ensures applicants are ready to work collaboratively in the industry. Participants will hear presentations from each of the companies to learn more about the work completed by each. Phase two provides ten weeks of instruction where participants learn safety requirements and technical skills they need to enter the facilities.
“South Arkansas College is very excited to partner with these essential regional employers to create a short-term workforce development pathway that leads to high-wage careers,” SouthArk president Dr. Bentley Wallace said. “Anyone who is interested in finding new job opportunities should reach out to the Catalyst program team today.”
Continental Carbonic Products plant manager Jerry Brumley said that Matheson, the parent company of Continental Carbonic Products, “firmly believes that our employees drive the success of the company.”
“With success in mind as our ultimate goal, we strive to create and provide an environment that offers challenging, stimulating and financially-rewarding opportunities,” he said.
CLICK HERE for more information.