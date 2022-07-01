Jacob Carnes and Maria Galvan Labrada, University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana graduates, were recently selected as recipients of the Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speakers Series Scholarship.
The Farmers Bank Distinguished Speaker Series event raises scholarship money for students who graduate from the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana and Texarkana College and wish to complete their bachelor’s degree at Texas A&M University Texarkana.
The featured speaker at this year’s event was Captain Scott Kelly, a retired naval test pilot and astronaut who made history by spending more than 340 consecutive days on board the International Space Station.
The event raised $51,100 for scholarships.