More than two dozen students were inducted into the South Arkansas Community College chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society recently.
The Alpha Gamma Iota Chapter inducted new members Lindsey Downs of Stamps; Laura Ebey, Lexi Pyle, Sandra Shanks and Holly Hulet of Magnolia; Keisha Hardiman and Chantry Ross of Camden; Christel Heath of Hampton; LaToya Holmes and John Ratliff Jr. of Monticello; Jennah Martin, Audriana Williams and Emily Rhame of El Dorado; Addison McNiel of Emerson; Latosha Page of Huttig; Lauren Ranieri of Rosston; Carisa Salinas of Warren; Joaquin Valdez of Hope; Marzella Banks and Carla Coleman-Atkins of Winnfield, Louisiana; Molly Coleman of West Monroe, Louisiana; Oliva Creager of Spearsville, Louisiana; Maria Flores and Ashley Rogers of Farmerville, Louisiana; Melissa Robertson of Transylvania, Louisiana; Cheryl West of Minden, Louisiana; and Chadwick Yeldell of Bastrop, Louisiana.