Henderson State University is relaunching its chancellor search because of the pending resignation of Interim Chancellor Dr. Jim Borsig due to health reasons.
Dr. Chuck Welch, president of the Arkansas State University System, will assume an increased role working with Dr. Borsig and the university vice chancellors during this transitional period.
The ASU system formally absorbed Henderson State into its system last February.
Borsig became interim chancellor of Henderson State in July 2020.
From 2012 to 2018, Dr. Borsig was the president of Mississippi University for Women (MUW), a co-educational university of approximately 2,800 students located in Columbus. Prior to this position, he served in multiple administrative roles for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, which is the governing body for eight public universities.
Borsig holds a doctorate in public policy and administration from Mississippi State University. His undergraduate degrees are from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Dr. Borsig received a one-year employment contract with the understanding that the ASU system could extend to a second year by mutual agreement
Dr. Borsig notified Welch on Monday that he would be exercising the 30-day termination clause in his contract and requested the opportunity to work remotely, and in a reduced capacity, for as long as Dr. Welch believed his services are needed.
“I hoped to be able to serve until the permanent chancellor was chosen, but my next steps require my schedule to be clear and for me to be near my health care facilities and physicians.
“It's been a privilege to serve Henderson State University and I'm proud to have been a small part of the work you have done over the past year. While I know that more hard work must be done, I'm confident in the future of Henderson. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this special place,” Borsig said in a statement.
“While this was certainly not news I had hoped to hear, I fully support Dr. Borsig’s decision. His health and well-being are my top priority, and I wish him and Kate nothing but the best. Dr. Borsig has provided exceptional service to Henderson, and I am grateful for his steady leadership and sound management,” Welch said.
Welch, who formerly served as Henderson’s president, said that the continuing efforts to restore Henderson to fiscal and operational stability, and the fact that the institution has experienced multiple leadership transitions in a short timeframe, make it critical to launch a search for a permanent chancellor.
“We will begin the search process immediately and we will seek to move as expeditiously as possible while also taking the time necessary to ensure we find the right person to lead our university,” Welch said.