Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer has announced her decision to retire in the summer of 2023.
Dr. Cutrer notified the A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, and staff this week.
In her lengthy and distinguished career in higher education Cutrer has held faculty and/or administrative roles at the University of Texas at Austin, Arizona State University, and California State University San Marcos prior to her arrival at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.
“This announcement is truly bittersweet,” said Cutrer. “I love this university. I love our students. And I love working in a place where everyone puts so much into ensuring our student’s success,” she added. “But after a lot of thought and discussion with my husband Tom, I believe this is the right time for everyone. The university is in a good place, and Tom and I both look forward to this next chapter in our lives.”
Cutrer’s tenure as the Texas A&M University-Texarkana president began in January 2013. Under her leadership the university has flourished in a period of academic growth and campus expansion.
Since 2013 the university has added bachelor’s degree programs in Mechanical Engineering, Kinesiology, Chemistry, and Social Work. Graduate degrees implemented during her time at the university include Communication, Social Work, Accounting, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Family Nurse Practitioner, and the university’s only doctoral degree, the Doctor of Education Leadership in Education Leadership. The addition of a Doctor of Physical Therapy program has been funded and is now in the development phase, tentatively expected to launch in 2026.
Additionally, the university is awaiting final approval of the Center for Financial Literacy which is expected to open in the spring 2023 semester.
The Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center, home to Eagles basketball and volleyball teams, was opened in the fall of 2018, and the Building for Academic and Student Services opened in the spring of 2019.
An additional $45 million academic building has been approved by the Texas Legislature and is currently in the planning phase. The newest building is expected to house the university’s business, engineering, and technology programs.
The current Eagle athletic department, which now includes 11 athletic teams, began under her leadership with the hiring of A&M-Texarkana athletic director Michael Galvan in 2013 followed by the launch of men’s and women’s tennis teams and women’s soccer in 2014. Texas A&M University-Texarkana now fields teams in Men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, baseball, softball, and women’s volleyball.
In addition to her contributions at the university Dr. Cutrer has served the Texarkana area through a number of appointments with local charitable and community organizations.