The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation will hold the 16th Annual Beads, Bags, and Bangles Kids’ College fundraiser on Thursday, March 9.
Tickets for the event at Hempstead Hall in Hope are $35 each. The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m.
The theme of this year’s event is “Beatles & Bell Bottoms.” The fun-filled evening will feature food, drinks, prizes, and busting moves on the dance floor to live music from the world-class Tin Man Band of Dallas.
As part of the fundraiser, the BBB Committee is selling tickets to win an Argo Xplorer XR 500 ATV valued at $7,000, donated by Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home and Ledwell. ATV tickets are $50 each, and only 100 are available.
Tickets are also available for a chance to win an Alexander’s Jewelers original 18k white gold 18-inch necklace with five 1/3ct diamonds valued at $2,250, donated by Alexander’s Jewelers. Tickets are $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets.
Proceeds raised at the 16th Annual BBB event will be used for scholarships and supplies to benefit the 2023 Kids’ College, Camp Save-A-Life programs, and the UAHT Foundation. These programs are designed for students who will be in first through eighth grades.
CLICK HERE for tickets and raffle tickets.