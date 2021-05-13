More than 20 South Arkansas Community College students were inducted recently into Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for two-year college students.
Induction into the Alpha Gamma Iota Chapter requires at least a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average, and recommendation by a member of the faculty, staff, or administration.
Those students are:
El Dorado -- Kieonna McClain, Ashton Molsbee, Lindi Sutton.
Junction City -- Calli Biggers, Cody Hux, Pam Willis.
Warren -- Ashley Cravey, Christian Marshall.
Smackover -- Brittney Ferguson, Lindsey Strickland.
Monticello, D’arbonee Forte.
Banks -- Cassidy Hollingsworth.
Magnolia -- Brent Mixon, Parker Tinnell.
Crossett -- Joshua Smith.
Hamburg -- Lowry Sweeney.
Bastrop, LA -- Charity Anderson.
Ruston, LA -- Candace McLaughlin, Hannah Baker.
West Monroe, LA -- Tamara Burns.
Athens, LA -- Tania De Leon Rodriguez.
Farmerville, LA -- Phalisha Dixson.