Honor society

More than 20 South Arkansas Community College students were inducted recently into Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for two-year college students.

Induction into the Alpha Gamma Iota Chapter requires at least a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average, and recommendation by a member of the faculty, staff, or administration.

Those students are:

El Dorado -- Kieonna McClain, Ashton Molsbee, Lindi Sutton.

Junction City -- Calli Biggers, Cody Hux, Pam Willis.

Warren -- Ashley Cravey, Christian Marshall.

Smackover -- Brittney Ferguson, Lindsey Strickland.

Monticello, D’arbonee Forte.

Banks -- Cassidy Hollingsworth.

Magnolia -- Brent Mixon, Parker Tinnell.

Crossett -- Joshua Smith.

Hamburg -- Lowry Sweeney.

Bastrop, LA -- Charity Anderson.

Ruston, LA -- Candace McLaughlin, Hannah Baker.

West Monroe, LA -- Tamara Burns.

Athens, LA -- Tania De Leon Rodriguez.

Farmerville, LA -- Phalisha Dixson.

