Southern Arkansas University’s annual Family Day starts at 11 a.m. today.
In response to the continual recovery efforts in south Louisiana, Southern Arkansas University is using Family Day to collect items for Raceland, LA in Lafourche Parish.
Donations can be dropped off on Saturday at the bingo tent or at either entrance to Wilkins Stadium.
Items accepted for donation include non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, paper products, toiletries, hygiene and feminine products, work gloves, garbage bags, chill towels, wasp spray, carbon monoxide detectors, tarps, baby products, batteries, flashlights, candles, matches, lighters, water and buckets/sturdy boxes.
In addition to the physical items that can be dropped off at the locations listed above, following the first quarter action on Saturday evening several Mulerider student-athletes will be on hand passing around buckets in the stands for fans to make any type of monetary donation that they wish. All proceeds from the passing of the buckets will go directly to purchasing items listed above for the relief efforts.
Family Day activities begin at 11 a.m., gates open for Wilkins Stadium at 4:30 p.m. and kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Family Day 2021 schedule of events will be as follows:
11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Organization Fair tables and family-friendly events (Blanchard Hall lawn)
11:45 a.m. Beds Arrive for Best-Decorated Judging (Science Center)
1 p.m. 40th Annual Residence Hall Association Bed Race (Science Center)
3 p.m. Family Reception (Engineering Building lawn)
3 p.m. Great Greek Canoe Race (Engineering pond)
3 p.m. Mulegating (Alumni Center lawn)
4 p.m. Family Picnic (Alumni Center lawn)
5:15 p.m. Pep-rally (Alumni Center lawn)
6 p.m. Mulerider Football (Wilkins Stadium)
This Family Day’s Mulegating is sponsored by Peoples Bank, who will be providing free food to Mulerider alumni and friends. In addition, the University Housing staff will be serving hamburgers. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy the food.
The Mulegating pep-rally will feature the Mulerider Marching Band and the nationally-competitive SAU Cheerleading squad beginning at 5:15 p.m. in front of the Alumni Pavilion.
Southern Arkansas (2-0) plays Harding (1-1) at 6 p.m.