BATESVILLE – The Lyon College Board of Trustees announced recently that it will not increase tuition or housing costs for the 2023-24 academic year.
“Our board members are extremely focused on our commitment to making a Lyon College education affordable and accessible for students and families,” said Perry Wilson, Lyon College Board of Trustees chair. “As the college-going rate in Arkansas continues to decline, it’s important for all colleges and universities to focus on efficiencies and cost-effectiveness in order to help maintain a healthy economy and workforce in the state.”
Lyon College board members and administration hope the college’s affordability measures and attention to value will continue to drive students and families to consider Lyon College. The college saw a 12 percent increase in new student enrollment from fall 2021 to fall 2022.