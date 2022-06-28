The Kappa Chi Chapter of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., has awarded three scholarships in honor of Bro. James "Watchdog" Berry.
The scholarship was memorialized after the tragic and sudden death of Bro. Berry in 2020. Scholarships, awarded by the fraternity, are a part of the mandated programs of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. The Kappa Chi Chapter awarded three $1,000 scholarships to deserving high school seniors from high schools in Columbia, Ouachita, and Union counties.
The scholarship application packet is available online. CLICK HERE to see it.
The 2022 recipients of The James " Watchdog" Berry Scholarship are:
Aaliyah Broomfield of Magnolia High School. She is the daughter of Ramon and Kimberly Broomfield. She will attend Southern Arkansas University this fall.
Justice Nelson of Smackover High School. She is the daughter of Tequila and Martez Rodgers. Nelson will attend Southern Arkansas University this fall.
Christian Martin of Magnolia High School. Martin is the son of Bro. Greg and Marilyn Martin. He will attend Southern Arkansas University Tech in East Camden this fall.